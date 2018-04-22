Fifth Ring Road development starts Sunday

KUWAIT: Director of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport Ahmad Al-Hessan announced that the first phase of developing the Fifth Ring Road will be launched on Sunday, April 29, 2018, and explained that the project includes building two intersections between Doha Spur and the Fifth Ring Road and two bridges between the spur and the Sixth Ring Road to help achieve more flexible traffic flows.

Illegal fishing

Following reports of illegal fishing using full gear in Kuwait Bay during the night, the Environment Public Authority (EPA) announced that in collaboration with the environment police, some fishermen were spotted and fined for violating article 108 of the environmental protection law. EPA added that the boats used were also confiscated.

Bonuses

The Public Authority for Manpower’s deputy director for financial and human resources Kholood Al-Shehab denied media reports about not paying excellent performance bonuses and stressed that the amounts are ready and that the authority will start depositing them in deserving employees’ bank accounts soon. Shehab’s statements came in response to reports about a strike staged by a number of authority employees in protest of their allegedly unpaid bonuses.

Charity law

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh said a new law for charity work is being prepared with more regulations to organize charity activities. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kuwait Society for Hearing Disabilities’ first forum held under the title of ‘Sign Language Serving the Deaf’, Sabeeh said that the ministry’s previous regulations and resolutions had helped develop charity work in Kuwait and earned Kuwait international recognition as a humanitarian center for its role in serving the needy and distressed people worldwide. Sabeeh added that the new law is being prepared in collaboration with NGOs and that it would be later referred to the parliament.

Housing problem

Second constituency nominee for the Municipal Council elections Muhalhel Al-Khaled said the previous council had done its part with regards to the housing problem and managed over four years to provide enough land for over 100,000 housing units. Khaled added that the previous councilmembers worked on passing government projects that will help turn Kuwait into a financial and commercial hub, and also worked on providing the private sector with all its needs.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi