FIFA deems pitch in Kuwait ready to host int’l games

KUWAIT: A soccer stadium located in the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training’s (PAAET) sports and technology complex has been accredited by FIFA and could potentially host international games, PAAET announced yesterday. The stadium in Al-Shuwaikh area has been approved by FIFA and found to be fit and on par with international standards, a statement by PAAET noted, adding that the field opened its doors last November.
Moreover, the statement touted the stadium as a monumental project that had been designed using the most modern and reliable methods, possibly paving the way for the first ever international game to take place on Kuwaiti soil. It also pointed out that the stadium is due to host at the tail-end of this year, an academic level Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) soccer tournament. – KUNA
|This article was published on 19/02/2017
