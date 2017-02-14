Female Kuwaiti teacher diagnosed with tuberculosis in Ahmadi

KUWAIT: A female Kuwaiti teacher in Ahmadi has been diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), the Ministry of Health announced yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that all those who may have come in contact with the patient will undergo medical tests to prevent the spread of the disease.

Moreover, the statement noted that 68 students and 18 teachers have been examined, with no one testing positive for the disease, adding that all precautionary steps will be taken to protect the health and safety of people. – KUNA