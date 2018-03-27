Female citizen threatens of sexual harassment

KUWAIT: A female citizen threatened a Kuwaiti man that she would press sexual harassment charges against him if he refuses to become a partner in a business with her. The man said he did not like the business and it was not feasible, so the woman became angry and went to Sharq police station and lodged a complaint. But when police faced them off, she attempted to drop the charges, but found herself accused of violating the law and defaming others.

Murder threat

A Kuwaiti woman was adamant about accusing her stepson of threatening to kill her despite efforts by her husband and the boy’s father to cool things down. A police source said the woman lodged a complaint at Sabahiya police station, accusing the 21-year-old man of threatening to kill her in a phone call.

Family feud

A citizen, his wife and daughter accused the daughter’s husband of beating them and damaging the father’s luxury car. The father said he went to settle a dispute between his daughter and son-in-law, but things got worse and the three were beaten, then the son-in-law damaged the car. Dhaher police are investigating the case. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa