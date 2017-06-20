Father admits that he sprayed pesticides in dead kids’ room

KUWAIT: A man could face manslaughter charges after he admitted that he sprayed pesticides in a room where his two young children slept and where later found dead. The man had noticed that his seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter were unconscious in their Farwaniya apartment, so he rushed them to Farwaniya Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police questioned the father who said that he entered his children’s room at 11:00 am Sunday and sprayed it with pesticides while they were still asleep after he had noticed bugs inside it before. Criminal detectives retrieved a pesticides’ can found in the scene, in addition to the children’s blankets and other items from the room. The father is expected to be referred to the relevant authorities pending the investigations’ report.

No injuries

In other news, KFSD announced yesterday that firemen controlled a fire that started at an open yard at the technical examination division of the Capital Traffic Department. Firefighters arrived to the scene five minutes after the blaze was reported at 11:42 am. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to other parts of the building. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Unlicensed store

An Asian was arrested for selling large quantities of Ministry of Health mediations in an unlicensed Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh grocery store.

Airport traffic

The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department said that Kuwait International Airport’s traffic police held 4,085 security missions in April and May. During the operation, 119 vehicles were impounded, 3,956 citations were filed and 10 accidents were examined.

Transactions

Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality’s safety manager Mysaa Boshehri announced that the branch had completed 217 transactions and issued 75 licenses in May. She added that the total fees collected for doing these transactions were KD 1,217.