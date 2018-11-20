Fatal accidents leave three dead, 11 injured

KUWAIT: Two men were killed in a horrific car accident reported on Seventh Ring Road. Mubarak Al-Kabeer fire station responded and recovered the victim’s bodies. In another fatal crash, an Egyptian man was killed and 11 others were injured in a traffic accident reported on King Fahd Road between an SUV and a bus that was carrying 14 workers. The accident took place near Ahmadi bridge. The injured suffered fractures and bruises.

Fake detective arrested

Ahmadi detectives arrested the suspect who impersonated a policeman and robbed an Indian man, then threatened to kill a Lebanese child in Fahaheel. The suspect is a 23-year-old Kuwaiti and was arrested at his father’s house in Ahmadi.

Traffic dispute

A citizen became annoyed with a woman’s loud voice during a traffic dispute and slapped her across the face, rupturing her eardrum. She lodged a complaint against him. The suspect is being summoned for questioning.

Suspect arrested

An SUV driver was arrested after ramming into a police patrol in Salmiya and escaping, then abandoning his vehicle in front of a Rai mall. Policemen manning a checkpoint near the passports roundabout in Salmiya noticed a driver attempting to avoid them, so he was chased until he collided with a patrol car and escaped. Later, a call was received about a car with sparks coming out of a tire near a mall on the Fifth Ring Road, whose driver left the car and escaped. Police were able to identify and arrest him.

Beggars arrested

Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Operations Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh asked police patrols to be present around Mubarakiya and its markets because the number of beggars is on the rise, as social media posts show. A source said policewomen can be used to arrest female beggars, adding all those arrested will be deported and their sponsors will not be allowed to sponsor anyone anymore. Meanwhile, six beggars were arrested in Farwaniya and were sent to concerned authorities to be deported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies