FASTtelco Launches State-of-the-Art Data Center

KUWAIT: FASTtelco, a company owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, launched a fully equipped state-of-the-art data center. The announcement comes to further reiterate FASTtelco’s commitment to being one of the leading companies in information technology solutions, and the company of choice for prospective clients searching for ICT solutions, catering especially for the needs of corporates and businesses. FASTtelco will provide a suite of managed hosting services tailormade to fit corporate and business needs. These services are ideal for corporates and businesses looking to better manage their data, platforms and applications. The new data center provides end-to-end IT solutions to customers in various sectors including financial, healthcare, media, e-commerce, educational and governmental.

The center is fully equipped to deliver an exceptional experience in services and solutions like managed CPE, cloud services, NOC and operations, data center consultancy, and much more. This is especially important today, where businesses are faced with growing challenges to respond efficiently to new digital trends in IT, security and control. FASTtelco strives to be the trustworthy choice among its growing customers as it continually transforms its services to meet the needs of the digital world, ensuring peace of mind with endto- end solutions and 24/7 NOC, in addition to opportunities for scalability and maximum return of investment. FASTtelco recently announced its new identity earlier this month, adopting a refreshed look with vibrant colors and a new design. The move comes to change the ISP’s market by introducing innovative products and plans that fulfil customers’ growing needs through technology.

FASTtelco was recently acquired by Ooredoo Kuwait, a member of the international Ooredoo Group, in a move to bolster the telecom service provider’s presence in the Kuwaiti market. FASTtelco products can be purchased via FASTtelco’s authorized resellers, or on FASTtelco’s website www.fasttelco.net . Starting in 2001, FASTtelco has succeeded to assume the leading position in the Kuwaiti Telecommunication market as an internet service provider to individual and corporate clients. The company was acquired by Ooredoo Kuwait in 2016.