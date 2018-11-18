Farmers compensated for rain damage

KUWAIT: Farmers affected by the recent heavy rains will be compensated for any damage based on government instructions, Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) Director Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousif Al-Sabah said yesterday. Speaking on inaugurating the second heritage exhibition of creative Kuwaitis at Kuwait Zoo, Yousif said PAAAFR is working on building a new zoo in Jahra over a total area of 1.4 million square meters.

Flying gravel

The relations and security information department said social media posts warning motorists not to move their vehicles if their windows are shattered by flying gravel and call police to lodge a complaint are untrue. The traffic department had earlier said it will not issue tickets to vehicles if their windows are broken by gravel. Those who publish false social media claims face legal action, it warned.

Patent rights

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan issued a ministerial decision reducing the fees paid for patent rights registration by 50 percent for entrepreneurs already registered with the National Fund for SME Development.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and Hanan Al-Saadoun