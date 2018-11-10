Farm owners to be compensated: Minister

KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri stressed his full support to farmers so that they can do their jobs properly to achieve sustainable agricultural development.

Speaking after receiving a delegation from Kuwait Farmers Union headed by Chairman Abdullah Mohammed Al-Dammak, Jabri wished all success to the new board in supporting food security.

Jabri also expressed hopes to continue the union’s cooperation with the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR). He also stressed that the owners of licensed buildings on the planned railway project’s route will be compensated and given alternative lands.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi