Fareeha: The kindhearted woman

May the Almighty rest Sheikh Fareeha Al-Sabah’s soul in peace in Heaven. Dear readers, I personally was in constant contact with this kindhearted and tolerant woman who was a kind mother to all. Oh, the patron of voluntary work! The day has come to testify this before Almighty Allah and our readers in a bid to record the history of a young nation paving its way towards a bright future with the help of its children who have and been, and are still, exerting all efforts and sacrificing everything for its sake.

Talking about such a personality is not an easy task. She accomplished a lot. She attended and sponsored endless events. She never let anyone down. She sponsored opening the heritage village driven by her strong faith and love of Kuwaiti heritage. Sheikha Fareeha (Um Hmoud) was a pioneer of voluntary work. Both Arab and foreign ambassadors used to describe her as ‘the ambassador of ambassadors’ and ‘the international ambassador’ because she was very keen on boosting relations with various countries by inviting them to various national and religious occasions to exchange views, explore peoples’ traditions and bridge gaps. “Every citizen is an ambassador of Kuwait,” she used to say, may the Almighty rest her soul in peace.

We will never forget you – the bride of Heaven. I will never forget your attendance at all national celebrations held over the past five years. You were the first to arrive whenever we invited you to an event, except in 2018 when everybody, including martyrs’ families, kept worriedly wondering about your absence during the Ideal Mother honoring ceremony – the one you launched and had always sponsored.

I will never forget when I personally asked you to include two martyrs’ families in the Ideal Mother competition and you welcomed it and those families won the first and third places. We will all never forget you, Um Hmoud. You won everybody’s respect and have a special place in the hearts of Kuwaitis with the endless titles and honors you earned. You never forgot your beloved country’s national anniversaries including HH the Amir’s succession, national days and honoring martyrs’ families. You took the responsibility to highlight Kuwait’s image as a consolidated society and earn it a prestigious place amongst nations.

You launched the Ideal Mother committee because of your strong belief in the fact that mothers are the foundations of societies. I will never forget, when attending the national and liberation day anniversaries’ celebration, you sensed that the children on stage needed more time to finish their dance, and despite your illness, you asked me to allow them to carry on. That was typical of you as a kindhearted mother who could not break those little hearts. Everybody enjoyed sharing the love you had.

Finally, through my contact with you, you never tolerated injustice and always did your best to fight for others’ rights, including the petition I made to the authorities. May Allah rest your soul in peace, Sheikh Fareeha!

By Abdullah Buwair

