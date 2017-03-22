‘Famous’ restaurant closed for commercial fraud

KUWAIT: Consumer protection officers at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry discovered a famous restaurant located in an area in Hawally Governorate that sold frozen meat to consumer as being fresh, which is a violation of consumer protection regulations. Nearly 500 kilograms of meet were found inside the restaurant. Furthermore, inspectors discovered that the restaurants served meals weighing less than advertised, which is considered commercial fraud. The restaurant was closed pending further legal procedures.

Domestic violence

A citizen who works for a sensitive department lodged a complaint against her husband, accusing him of physical assault. She submitted a medical report to support her claims.

Officer arrested

An army officer in uniform beat a Farwaniya detective while he was drunk, so he was detained to be sent to the forensics department. Detective suspected a man in a military uniform who was in an abnormal condition, and asked for his ID. The officer did not like being treated like that, and advanced to assault the detective both physically and verbally. A patrol arrived and police arrested the military officer.

Honoring

Director General of Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad decorated Deputy Director General for Human Resources development Affairs Maj Gen Khalid Al-Tarkeet and Deputy Director General for Fighting Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihias with the international knight medal, which was granted to them by the International Organization for Civil Protection, and the International Organization for Medals. Meanwhile, Mikrad also received a delegation from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) that is visiting Kuwait headed by CEO Jim Pauley.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun