Family rescued from burning Abdullah Al-Mubarak house

KUWAIT: A fire broke out in a citizen’s house in Abdullah Al-Mubarak and residents were trapped by the flames, said Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) public relations and media department. Firemen from Jleeb and Ardhiya were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found the fire was on the ground floor, KFSD said, adding that family members, who were rescued without casualties, were trapped on the second floor. The fire was put out in record time to prevent it from spreading. Further investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Totally untrue

The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said reports in a local paper and social media about the transfer of an officer at the airport because he implemented the law is totally untrue. It said investigations confirmed the officer made a mistake in carrying out security procedures at the airport, besides being unprofessional in dealing with those who were present. He also gave orders to let some passengers enter without being checked. The statement said the officer was sent for investigations, then he was transferred to another department at the airport.

Suspect turns self in

A suspect who fired gunshots at Jahra police on July 24, then three days later stole a car at gunpoint from an Indian driver, turned himself in to sentences implementation detectives to serve a 10-year jail sentence. The suspect had fired at policemen who went to arrest him, then later told authorities he wants to serve his sentence. The suspect will be interrogated on all charges before being sent to the central prison.

Arrests

An Iraqi man who kept bothering his neighbor, who is in her fifties, was arrested and faces charges. The woman lodged a complaint against him over his behavior, so detectives worked on the case and caught him. The suspect denied any wrongdoing, but found wanted on other charges. Separately, Jahra police arrested two citizens who were sitting on the jogging track in Naseem, as they were found under the influence of drugs and had drugs on them. The arrest was made when police asked them for their IDs and found them under the influence. They were taken to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies