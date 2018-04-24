Fake teacher arrested for molesting child

KUWAIT: A tire repairman, posing as an Islamic education teacher, molested a girl at an unlicensed institute and recorded his act, Al-Rai reported yesterday. A citizen told police that when she collected her 9-year-old daughter from an institute, the girl said that a teacher touched her then removed her clothes and filmed her. Police arrested the Egyptian suspect who confessed that he is not a teacher but a tire repairman, and showed them the video clip.

Safety rules

Ahmadi municipal inspectors carried out a tour to make sure contractors comply with safety rules and regulations in projects under construction. Director of the safety department Al-Humaidi Al-Mutairi said three citations were issued for throwing debris in front of the project. He added several buildings dumped garbage in yards in front of them, so five warnings were issued.

Societal partnership

Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Mahmoud Al-Dousary met the Head of the Women’s Institute for Development and Peace Kawthar Al-Jouan. The two discussed cooperation between the interior ministry and NGOs with regards to societal partnership and the role of the deaf in the ministry. The meeting was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Maj Gen Khalid Al-Dayeen and Acting Director General of the Relations and Security Information Department Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies