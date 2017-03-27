Fake kidnap of 2 teen sisters

KUWAIT: Two juvenile girls failed to make their mother believe they were kidnapped, as police found they had run away to join their friends. The mother called police asking them to find her 13-year-old and 16-year-old daughters. She had given them the car keys and asked them to start it for her. The mother was then surprised to find the car’s doors open and the engine running, with the two girls missing. Police and detectives located them by monitoring their phones and found them with their female friends. – Translated from the Arabic press