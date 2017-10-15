Fake domestic help office busted

KUWAIT: Police raided a fake domestic help office yesterday and arrested seven African women who are reported absconding by their original employers. The operation came following investigations into information that police received about the activity of the fake office in offering domestic help services without a valid license. The detainees were sent to the proper authorities for further action.

Bad food

Kuwait Municipality’s Public Relations Department announced that capital municipality teams succeeded in confiscating and destroying 28 tons of bad food in September. Capital municipality manager Bader Nasser Borqoba said that his teams actively inspected 660 markets, restaurants and co-op societies in September to make sure they all followed municipality regulations.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun