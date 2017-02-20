Fake domestic help office busted

KUWAIT: Police busted a bogus domestic help office run by a citizen in cooperation with an Arab man, the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) Relations and Security Information Department said yesterday. The two hired the services of eleven runaway Filipina maids and sent to houses to work in violation of the law. The department said the two confessed to employing workers from various nationalities in violation of the residency law. All were sent to concerned authorities.

Brewery found

Ahmadi security raided a liquor brewery in the camel pens area in Kabd, and found 147 liquor bottles in Mahboula. Patrol officers in Mahboula noticed a crowd in an open area, but on approaching, they escaped. Bags full of liquor bottles were found. Meanwhile, a man who ran into an animal pen was chased and arrested. The pen was found to have been turned into a liquor brewery, and had a pool full of liquor. Police found 2,124 bottles, 62 drums, five evaporating drums, 60 empty drums and six gas cylinders.

Salmiya fire

Fire broke out in a Salmiya building, prompting Salmiya fire station to respond. People who were trapped on the eighth floor were rescued and evacuated to the roof. The fire, which was on the seventh floor, was put out and prevented from spreading. No injuries were reported

By Hanan Al-Saadoun