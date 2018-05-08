Fake doctor arrested; Fake cop in custody

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives arrested an Egyptian man claiming to be a doctor, who had become well known for his ability to get sick leaves for government employees for KD 10 per day. A citizen met the head of criminal detectives Maj Gen Mohammad Al-Sharhan and told him many of her colleagues said whenever they want leave or to travel, they get sick leaves for KD 10 per day. She said she made an appointment with the man and gave him KD 20 for a two-day leave slip. Sharhan ordered investigations into the matter, and detectives discovered the man is an air-conditioning technician and not a doctor. Doctors who signed the sick leaves for him were not aware of him charging money for them.

Fake cop in custody

A bedoon man was taken to Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh detectives for questioning for posing as a policeman. He was arrested in a mall wearing a police uniform. When a police foot patrol approached him, the suspect attempted to escape, but he was caught. He said he wears the uniform only for showing off. He claimed to have a car rental office in the mall, adding that he never goes out of the mall in uniform.

By A Saleh, Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies