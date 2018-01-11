Fake cop nabbed

KUWAIT: Highway patrols arrested a 22-year-old citizen for impersonating a traffic police detective. The suspect was seen parking his vehicle on an emergency lane, using detectives’ flashers on a civilian vehicle and pretending to be a policeman. A case was filed. – Translated from the Arabic press.

Deadly car ramming

Two citizens were instantly killed and a third sustained critical injuries after their vehicle rolled over along Abdaly highway, said security sources, noting that the injured person was immediately medevacked to Jahra Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. The sources added that an eyewitness reported that someone had deliberately caused the accident and fled the scene before the police arrived, describing him and providing the police with his license plate number. Checking on the suspect, detectives found out he is a Kuwaiti too. A search is on for the suspect. Separately, a GCC national was killed in a crash along Mutlaa highway, said security sources, noting that on arriving at the scene, paramedics found that the man had already died after sustaining very serious injuries.