Fake cop escapes after fight

KUWAIT: An Asian told police he was mugged by a person claiming to be a policeman, who stopped him and asked for his ID, then searched the vehicle and robbed him. The victim said as passersby attempted to catch the suspect, he stabbed him in his right hand with a sharp object, but he was able to grab him and get his money back. The suspect then tried to carjack a vehicle driven by a man with a child on board and threatened him with the knife, but the driver refused to budge. The suspect still managed to escape. The interior ministry said a video of the incident that went viral showed attempts by some expats to avert a crime, save the child and prevent the suspect from escaping. – By Hanan Al-Saadoun