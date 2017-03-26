Fake cop caught

KUWAIT: A citizen was arrested for impersonating a police detective and robbing an Asian woman in Salmiya. According to the woman, the suspect and his Iranian accomplice stopped her in a Salmiya street claiming to be police detectives, then snatched her purse with KD 170 in it. The citizen was identified and arrested, while the Iranian is still at large.

Sheep thieves detained A five-member gang was arrested in Jahra for stealing sheep and reselling them, said security sources, noting that investigations are underway to determine the number of thefts the suspect had committed

Con artist arrested A Syrian man wanted for multiple fraud cases filed by citizens was arrested by Hawally detectives. The suspect managed to lure the victims into starting a business with him before he took their money and vanished.