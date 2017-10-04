Fake companies found sponsoring 110 workers

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department said residency affairs detectives discovered 15 closed companies that were sponsoring 110 laborers. Case papers indicate that detectives were tipped off concerning a number of companies that were officially closed down but still had commercial licenses, which they used to sponsor 110 employees. Further investigations revealed that the companies were fake, and accordingly, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s inspection department was contacted to take proper measures against those companies.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun