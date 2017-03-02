‘Fair weather forecast’ for weekend in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Fair weather will prevail in the country in the upcoming days, said an official at Kuwait Meteorological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi yesterday. Al-Qarawi said that Kuwait had been under the influence of a northern air front recently, which resulted in the weather being cloudy and rainy.

As for today, the official said the weather will be warm with light to moderate northwesterly wind during the day with speeds between 08-30 km/h. However, today evening will witness a drop in temperature with light variable wind and low and high temperatures between 14 to 28 Degrees Celsius. Tomorrow, Al-Qarawi expects the weather to be warm early during the day, but the presence of the northwesterly wind, at the speeds between 08-30 km/h, later on will drop the temperature from 28 to 6 Degrees Celsius.