Failaka remains off limits to visitors during Eid

KUWAIT: Failaka Island is one of the most popular destinations during Eids and other holidays for those who are not travelling abroad, but not so this Eid. Many visitors, especially those who prefer to stay there over the weekend, couldn’t do so as the ferry transporting them along with their vehicles stopped its trips to Failaka. Since April, ferries of the Kuwait Public Transport Company stopped sailing to Failaka as the island’s port is damaged.

“The port of Failaka is closed with a huge quantity of mud, which doesn’t allow the ferry to dock at the port. Work is on now to dredge the port, and hopefully work will finish soon,” Abdullah, a ferry captain, told Kuwait Times. According to him, ferries may start sailing to Failaka from next weekend, but he wasn’t too sure.

Currently, people can visit Failaka either by private boat or by boats that sail to the island from Marina Crescent for KD 10 per person. But none of these can carry vehicles, so visitors have to arrange transportation on the island by renting a car or motorcycle there. The resort there has lost many guests and was not fully occupied as it usually is during the holidays. Conversely, this was a boon for lastminute visitors.

By Nawara Fattahova