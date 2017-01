Extreme cold weather till Jan end: Saadoun

KUWAIT: Extreme cold weather will be prevalent in Kuwait starting today until the end of the month, said Adel Al-Saadoun, a Kuwaiti astronomer and historian.

Speaking to KUNA, Saadoun said that the current cold weather was due to northwesterly winds, which usually bring temperatures down, especially in the early hours of the morning. Saadoun added that Kuwait’s desert and open areas will also see a sharp drop in temperature.