Experience is the perfect learning tool

There is a quotation, “Nothing beats experience as the perfect learning tool.” We all know that practical experience is the best, and internships give students that hands-on experience they need. Every student is required to undergo a taste of the 200 hours of on-the-job training – a glimpse of working in the real world. As a student trainee, this gives you opportunities to know if the course you enrolled in is exactly what you want. It makes you realize what you’re up to and the path you’re taking. It basically provides the student an opportunity to prepare for their actual field of work.

I feel that internships are essential to develop key skills that you can’t learn in classrooms. Skills such as multitasking, communicating, dealing with different people, deadlines, working with someone else and a lot more. It also helps reinforce your knowledge of responsibility, staying focused, being on time, dressing up professionally, communication skills and ambition. I know we experience this in our schools but it’s really different from what you do in your internship.

Also, I encourage other students that it would be beneficial to find an internship that would really help to improve their selves on their future goals. It’s not always necessary to stick to what’s listed. For me, I found my internship on my own. I am studying for a Bachelor of Science in Development Communication in the Philippines. I wanted to do my internship in Kuwait, my home country at heart. I know that it will be perfect for me and it really prepare me for my chosen career path. Besides, my parents are here to guide me in my journey. So, I encouraged my professor to let me do my intern abroad. And thankfully, I got accepted at Kuwait Times.

When you’re new in your internship, it might be really intimidating and nervous to ask questions, because it is really hard to admit that you don’t understand something or you need extra help. But during the journey, I overcame my fear. Asking is the only way to learn. I also found out that people appreciate it more if you ask questions to make sure you really understand. By asking questions, you get answers. Because without open communication, I don’t see how any work can be done.

Furthermore, there will be days where you just feel tired and don’t want to get out of bed. I will be the first to admit, I am not a morning person! But my internship at Kuwait Times changed me a lot. I have never got out of bed so fast when my alarm clock rings. Especially when I’ll be tagging along with field reporters, shadowing them on how they do their jobs. It is really exciting going to different places I’ve never been before, meeting new people and experiencing their culture. I could not have asked for a better internship. This experience opened my eyes to the real world.

Based on my experience, for students who are taking up communication media or any media-related course, I highly recommend Kuwait Times. It might be difficult at the start, but through hard work and patience, it is definitely worth it. It is very challenging and fun and you will get to practice your communication skills and boost your self-confidence by socializing with other people.

Lastly, the feeling of having to finish your on-the-job training is very overwhelming, knowing that you gain so much knowledge before going back to school. The feeling gets even warmer when you know that there are people who are so proud of what you have accomplished. This just helps us, as students, to be more inspired with a positive outlook in mind and to do the best in everything that we do. Working as an intern at Kuwait Times, I was encouraged to be more focused and to do everything wholeheartedly. I’m glad that I experienced my first work as an intern in this prestigious company.

By Janeen Reyna Lucban