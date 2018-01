Expats in Kuwait remitted $15bn

KUWAIT: The GCC Central Statistics Center’s annual report showed expatriates in Kuwait remitted $15 billion (around KD 5 billion) in 2016, while total expat remittances from GCC states amounted to $111 billion in the same year. The report added that Saudi Arabia topped the list, where expats transferred $39 billion, followed by those in the UAE, who remitted $32 billion.