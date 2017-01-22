Expats in limbo after insurance contract nixed

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry sources said directors of residency affairs in all six governorates were instructed to issue temporary residencies for one month only for expats applying to renew their residencies. This is due to the cancellation of a contract between the health ministry and the company that provided health insurance that is compulsory for all expatriates in Kuwait.

Expatriates under temporary residencies may not leave the country and if they travel, will not be allowed to return and will have to reapply for a new visa.

The health ministry canceled the health insurance contract so that a new contract could be signed with a new provider. But as health insurance is required by law for all residency applications, no new residencies or renewal of residencies can be processed until the insurance matter is resolved.