Expats blamed for rampant graft

KUWAIT: MP Safa Al-Hashem yesterday said the imbalance in the demographic structure in favor of expatriates is the main reason for rife corruption in the country. Hashem was commenting on statements by the prime minister acknowledging that corruption is widespread in the country and is undermining the image of Kuwait abroad. The lawmaker reminded the premier that the population imbalance and the appointment of “strangers” are a major cause of corruption in the country.

She called for the need to draw a roadmap for the employment of Kuwaitis over the next several decades. There are 3.1 million expatriates in Kuwait against 1.4 million citizens. Hashem has made a number of proposals to tax expatriates for all public services, including for “walking on the street”, making it difficult for them to obtain a driving license, preventing them from receiving medical treatment at public hospitals and many others.

By B Izzak