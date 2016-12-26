Expats’ apartment ownership won’t include other privileges

KUWAIT: When the Real Estate Owners Union suggested that the prime minister allows expats to own apartments in Kuwait, union sources assured that such ownership will not entitle owners to demand citizenship or any other privileges enjoyed by citizens. The source added that the system already exists in some neighboring GCC states.

The sources stressed that the decision will have a positive impact on various sectors, create more job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth and add value to Kuwait’s economy. The target of the suggestion was to sell 1,000 apartments to expats annually at a total value of KD 100 million, and that legislators could set proper conditions for such ownerships.

By A Saleh