Expat teachers to resume work despite pending degrees’ accreditation

Non-oil exports reached KD 5.9 million in September

KUWAIT: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) agreed to allow expatriate teachers who were newly hired by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and already approved by CSC to proceed with their recruitment procedures pending accreditation of their degrees by the ministry of higher education. Informed sources said MoE had earlier inquired about the possibility of allowing the new teachers to start work after signing affidavits to have their degrees accredited by the ministry of higher education, which usually takes 6 to 12 months. “Both CSC and MoE agreed to allow the teachers to work to cover shortages in some public schools,” the sources added, noting that teachers whose degrees will not be accredited by the end of this period will be terminated.

Meanwhile, MoE announced a scholarship program in the US for ninth and tenth grade students in 2018-2019. A directive circulated by MoE to various educational zones explained that the scholarships are part of the YES exchange program and that applicants should not be older than 17 by the beginning of 2019-2020. The ministry explained that applicants will have to fill special forms, get recommendation letters from their English teachers and apply at AMIDEAST along with grades of the past three years and copies of their passport and ID by Dec 4, 2018.

Non-oil exports

The value of Kuwait’s non-oil exports reached KD 5.9 million in September compared to KD 7.4 million in the same month last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) announced yesterday. MOCI added that the value of exports to GCC states was KD 3.3 million compared to KD 2.9 million last year; exports to Europe were KD 1.3 million compared to KD 3.3 million last year. The report also showed that the total value of exports to non-GCC Arab states was KD 1.5 million compared to KD 2.1 million last year. The report also showed that Iraq was the largest importer of Kuwaiti products.

Energy tariffs

Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) Undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri said the ministry is currently working on electronic connection with other government bodies to prevent any transactions unless applicants pay their overdue bills. Boshehri added that the new electricity tariffs had contributed in reducing consumption rates, although the bills of some consumers in the investment and commercial sectors jumped from KD 200 to KD 500. “MEW does not plan to increase tariffs for the time being,” he underlined, noting that new rates will continue for at least three years before any reconsideration. Boshehri added that smart meters would be installed and operated by the first quarter of 2019 and stressed that MEW had stopped cash payments since 2016 because some corrupt employees had been manipulating bills by writing lower amounts than what they actually collect from elderly consumers.

Fiber optics

Telephone services manager at Hawally’s department in the Ministry of Services Ahmad Babajan said traditional copper landlines can at most handle 1 to 5 megabytes of Internet, while fiber optic ones in Salwa and Rumaithiya can provide faster Internet speeds of 15-20 megabytes. Babajan added that a project is currently underway to replace copper cables with fiber optic ones.

Operation Turtles

In collaboration with the Japanese society in Kuwait, government bodies and volunteers, the Kuwait Environmental Protection Society (KEPS) announced plans to organize a cleanup operation at Shuwaikh beach on Saturday, Nov 10 under the title ‘Operation Turtles’. KEPS Treasurer Yousif Al-Kous said the society received a delegation from the Japanese Society to coordinate efforts for this annual event that is being held since 2000. Kous said KEPS has also prepared a ‘green schools’ program and many other voluntary projects sponsored by many local companies including Rasameel Investment Company (RIC).

Rulings ignored

Chairman of the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) employees’ syndicate Faleh Hindi Al-Ajmi criticized the company, saying that it had ignored some final court rulings concerning paying employees working in Khafji according to fixed currency rates. Ajmi also said KGOC’s deputy CEO for financial and administrative affairs had ignored another ruling concerning urgent leaves and building a nursery for employees’ children.

By A Saleh by Meshaal Al-Enezi