Expat-only clinics to open soon

Citizenships returned to Ajmi, Awadhi

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said yesterday that the health insurance clinics for expatriates only will start functioning very soon. Separately, the Cabinet yesterday voted to return revoked citizenships to nine people, who include opposition figure Saad Al-Ajmi and cleric Nabeel Al-Awadhi. Their citizenships were revoked several years ago over political issues, according to the opposition.

By B Izzak