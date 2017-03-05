Expat health fee increases ready to be implemented

MoH to launch IVF centers, denies blood shortage in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources said that the proposed fee increases for health services provided to expats are in the final stages of implementation, and are awaiting the signature and approval of the health minister. But some lawmakers have rejected increasing the fees collected from expats out of fear of such a move’s consequences on citizens and out of consideration of the circumstances of ‘brotherly Arab expats’. Some have called for the increases to be imposed after a well-studied law.

According to a report in Al-Rai daily, the sources denied any intention to cancel the increases and stressed that not putting them into force in February as previously promised by Health Minister Jamal Al-Harbi did not mean freezing the decision recommended by the parliamentary health affairs committee. “The decision is made and it is only a matter of time,” the sources emphasized.

The sources pointed that the entire issue of increasing the fees is now on Harbi’s desk pending a meeting to be held within a few days to decide on implementing it. “All health ministry facilities are ready to apply the new fees,” added the sources, noting that the total revenues hospitals collected for various services, tests and hospital stays is only KD 3.3 million, which is much lesser than the actual cost of the services.

Meanwhile, MP Hamad Al-Harshani said fee increases for health services provided to expats is necessary, but preferred imposing increased rates that would not affect expats. He also called for special fees for Arab expats. MP Adel Al-Damkhi called for briefing lawmakers on any government project to increase fees on expats, because the matter needs meticulous study. MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa has rejected increasing fees on expats entirely, arguing such increases would ultimately affect citizens, because healthcare providers will end up increasing the prices of the services they provide to citizens.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health is planning to open in vitro fertilization (IVF) centers in primary health clinics, Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said yesterday. In a speech during the launch of a new health center in eastern Ahmadi, Harbi noted that the ministry is on the cusp of initiating a number of key development projects, as he revealed plans to open three new clinics this month.

Moreover, he said that the ministry is in the process of revamping healthcare in Ahmadi, adding that the new center is a sprawling facility that stretches over 2,415 sq m. He pointed out that the center is an all-encompassing one that contains a plethora of medical departments. The minister added that the ministry has major plans in store to ameliorate healthcare services in the country.

The ministry of health also categorically denied rumors that have gone viral on social media about a purported blood shortage in the country. Dr Reem Al-Radwan, in charge of blood transfusion at the ministry, said in remarks to KUNA that Kuwait’s blood supplies are stable, denying reports claiming that there is shortage due to soaring surgeries. She was speaking on sidelines of the conclusion ceremony of the national blood donation campaign organized on the occasion of the national days. Up to 1,500 persons donated blood during the campaign. – Agencies