Expat found dead in Farwaniya apartment

KUWAIT: A man was found dead inside the bathroom of his apartment in Farwaniya yesterday. Firefighters were called to the scene in response to an emergency call about a man being locked up inside his apartment. They broke open the apartment’s door and found the expatriate man’s dead body inside. The body was taken to the coroner for an autopsy. An investigation was opened to determine the circumstances behind the man’s death.

No injuries

A fire broke out in a Hawally building, said security sources, noting that the fire started in the stairway on the ground floor. Firemen evacuated all tenants and controlled the blaze. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Municipality campaign

Kuwait Municipality’s Public Relations Department said that an inspection campaign was launched in various restaurants and foodstuff stores in Hawally, which resulted in filing 14 citations. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that inspectors busted a warehouse in Industrial Shuwaikh where they found 47 tons of rice placed in packs that had the expiration date altered.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun