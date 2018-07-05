Exhibition of old Kuwaiti-Qatari relations kicks off in Doha

Event open at ‘Katara’ cultural village in Doha

DOHA: The Cultural Village Foundation (CVF) inaugurated on Wednesday the Kuwaiti-Qatari relations exhibition, in cooperation with the 965 Expo Group for heritage and handicraft exhibitions. General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation-Katara Khaled Al-Sulaiti lauded in an inaugural speech the opening of the exhibition for the first time at Katara, a cultural village in Doha.

He said that the exhibition “is the fruit of efforts and cultural cooperation that we and brothers in Kuwait have made over a long time.” Sulaiti said that the exhibition includes a large collection of heritage, cultural, creative, valuable and artistic documents and possessions from owners of private museums, researchers, craftsmen and creative people of Kuwait. He noted the support of Katara for holding such art exhibitions is part of its efforts to offer heritage, enrich the cultural scene and promote cultural cooperation between the two countries to push it to the highest levels as well as share experiences and common interests with the Qatari creative people.

Meanwhile, Mohamamd Kamal, founder of 965 Expo for heritage and craftsmanship exhibitions, thanked Katara for its big support to the exhibition and attention to arts, culture, heritage as well as creative people.

He said the five-day exhibition includes rare and valuable pieces, documents and manuscripts provided by 17 members out of 130 of the Expo 965. He explained that the exhibition was titled the “Kuwaiti-Qatari relations” as it contains many collectibles and documents pertaining to the old Qatari-Kuwaiti trade. The exhibition also contains a book on the founder of Qatar dating back to 1905 and a large collection of foreign and Arab books and magazines and rare collectibles as well as others.

It also has a car registration of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, when he was serving as head of Social Affairs Department in 1960, and a car registration of Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani and the watch of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani as well as cables of congratulations from Kuwait’s rulers to Qatar’s rulers, Kamal elaborated.

He went on to say that the exhibition includes documents dating back to the 1930s pertaining to sheikhs and rulers of Kuwait and Qatar, trade, rare maps, number plates of cars, possessions of Kuwaiti and Gulf houses, banknote, the Indian rupee and others. He pointed out that the show includes a collection of marine acquisitions, old ships, marine documents, metal making, jewelry industry and others. It has manufacture of jewelry, knitting of textiles, calligraphy and painting, and the collection of rare artifacts such as original manuscripts, valuable books, medal, decorations, stamps and coins.

The show aims at preserving heritage and traditional handicrafts, and encouraging artists in both Qatar and Kuwait to excel in innovation and abide by authenticity. Acting chargé d’affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Qatar counselor Nasser Al-Ghanem and many of media people attended the inauguration of the event. – KUNA