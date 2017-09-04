Excess expat workers; Replacing expat

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs And Labor issued a ministerial decision mandating employers to pay a fee of KD 250 per work permit for excess expat workers, noting that employers will only be allowed a maximum of 50 percent of the workforce to be expats.

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare announced full adherence to CSC regulations pertaining replacing expat employees with citizens, since Minister Yasser Abul took office in 2014. The authority also stressed that over 70 percent of its 1,850 employees are citizens and that expats are only limited to the positions of advisors, engineers and legal consultants. The authority added that it terminated 143 expat employees during the past two years and that the total number of expat employees has dropped to only 590.