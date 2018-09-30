Ex-MP’s son stabbed during fight in Andalus

KUWAIT: Young Mohammed Saleh Al-Mulla, son for the former MP, Saleh Al-Mulla, was yesterday stabbed during a fight with three other citizens in Andalus, said security sources. The sources added that along with two of his friends, Mohammed fought with three others and was rushed to Al-Sabah hospital’s ICU where his condition is now stable. The sources also explained that the other five juveniles involved in the fight were arrested and are pending further legal actions.

Held at knife point

Two Bangladeshi nationals told Sulaibiya police station they were mugged by a man at knife point. The mugger held his knife firmly to the neck of one of the individuals and proceeded to rob them. They managed to give police the mugger’s license plate number of the car he was driving. The suspect robbed KD 80 from the victims.

Fireman run over

A fireman narrowly escaped death when he was accidentally run over by an expat. He was rushed to Amiri hospital and was in critical condition. The fireman was off duty and was hit while crossing the road. He has sustained several injuries and his condition has now stabilized.

Nephew steals KD 400

A Gulf national accused her nephew of stealing KD 400 and an expensive watch from her house during a visit. Police is preparing the case and is set to summon the suspect for questioning.

Moroccan caught with drugs

Police has sent a Moroccan to the Drugs Control General Department for being in possession of hashish joint and a bag containing marijuana. Police had stopped the man during a routine check and asked him for his IDs. They noticed that he was acting strangely and proceeded to investigate his vehicle in which they found the bag with the drugs inside.

Citizen pulled over

Hawally traffic patrolmen noticed a vehicle with accident marks. It was pulled over to issue a citation and then the police noticed the driver, a citizen, was in an abnormal condition, and after further evaluation was in debt of KD 300. The patrolmen had also found undisclosed drugs on him and he was sent to concerned authorities.

Reward for stolen car

A citizen put out a KD 500 reward for anyone who provides any information about his stolen vehicle which was taken by an unknown person in the Ahmadi governorate. Police are currently looking for the suspect. — Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa