EU’s President praises Kuwait democratic values, freedoms

BRUSSELS: The President of the European Council Donald Tusk has praised Kuwait’s efforts to enhance democratic values and freedoms, pointing out that, this made Kuwait a unique state in the region. This came during the presentation ceremony of the credential letter of Kuwait’s ambassador to the European Union (EU) Jassim Al-Budaiwi Wednesday evening.

Ambassador Al-Budaiwi in a statement to KUNA said that he conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Tusk, and his wishes of more progress and prosperity to the EU member states. Tusk emphasized on the importance of EU-Kuwaiti relations and lauded the international prestige and respect for the State of Kuwait, especially in its multiple efforts in many areas, most notably humanity.

Al-Budaiwi praised the progress in Kuwaiti-European relations as evident from the recent signing of the cooperation agreement that includes multiple areas to strengthen and activate these relations, including political, security and economic fields, and the training of Kuwaiti cadres in many European institutions. The Kuwaiti envoy added that the coming period will witness the exchange of high-level visits between Kuwait and the EU that will contribute to strengthening further the bilateral relations and open up new prospects for cooperation between the two sides. – KUNA