European Parliament lauds Amir’s humanitarian role

KUWAIT: European Parliament member Michele Alliot-Marie lauded Friday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s humanitarian and international role. Marie, also Chair of delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula, made her remarks while meeting with First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at the ministry.

She expressed her admiration towards Kuwait’s foreign policy characterized by its wisdom and equanimity, praising the solid relationship between the EU and Kuwait. The European parliamentarian also expressed her aspiration to boost the current European-Kuwaiti coordination, and enhance their ties in all fields and on all levels. Marie is currently in the country in an official visit as part of a round that also include Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister on European Affairs Ambassador Waleed Al-Khubaizi, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister’s Office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar, Assistant Minister for the Foreign Minister office Affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Kuwait mission to the EU and NATO Jasem Al-Budaiwi, and a number of foreign ministry’s senior officials. – KUNA