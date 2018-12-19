European officials acknowledge Amir’s mediation, efforts towards regional stability

Amir meets Dutch FM, European Parliament’s delegation

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. His Highness the Amir also met His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah along with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok. The meetings were attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok

Minister Blok said that the Netherlands highly appreciates Kuwait’s efforts to keep stability in the region intact. He said he was deeply honored to have met His Highness the Amir, describing his country’s ties with Kuwait as enduring and amicable. He emphasized bilateral investment ties, saying the two countries enjoy a robust trade relationship. The Dutch foreign minister commended Kuwait for the Gulf state’s contributions towards peace in the Middle East, naming Iraq and Yemen as examples. He went on to say that Amsterdam and Kuwait see eye to eye on world issues, hoping for more ‘progress’ in relations.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with the head of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula, Michele Alliot-Marie

Kuwait mediation

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir met the head of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula, Michele Alliot-Marie, and a delegation accompanying her. Alliot-Marie said that the EU completely backs Kuwait’s mediation in settling Gulf differences. Saying that she was honored to have met with His Highness the Amir, she added that the European Union and Parliament attach great importance to His Highness the Amir’s efforts in the region, and fully support mediation efforts exerted by the State of Kuwait to resolve the existing dispute between the GCC countries. She noted that the presidents of the European Council and Parliament had invited His Highness the Amir to visit the European Parliament and EU to talk about all dimensions of the issue.

The EU’s MP went on to say that she and her accompanying delegation had listened to His Highness the Amir’s views on the Gulf differences and the current regional situation. She added that they had also addressed the ongoing war in Yemen and the Kuwaiti role in putting an end to this conflict, in addition to the relationship between Gulf countries and Iran. She concluded by saying that it was very significant to listen to His Highness the Amir in order to have a clear understanding of the region’s geopolitical situation. His Highness the Prime Minister also met separately with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and head of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula Michele Alliot-Marie.

Crown Prince’s receptions

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Received Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak. He also received Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, along with the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and CEO of Kuwait’s Capital Market Authority Dr Ahmad Al-Melhem. His Highness the Crown Prince also met the Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who also heads a committee tasked with improving the business environment in Kuwait.

Against the backdrop of S&P Dow Jones’ classification of Kuwait’s stock exchange as an ’emerging’ market, His Highness the Crown Prince was given the Capital market regulator’s annual report for the fiscal year 2017-2018, in addition to a World Bank report over creating an alluring business environment in Kuwait. His Highness the Crown Prince commended these measures that aim to transform the country into a financial and economic hub, which is part of a broad Kuwaiti vision for development.

Janadriyah Festival

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince is set to leave today, with an accompanying delegation, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Nawaf’s visit comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend the inauguration of the 33rd Janadriyah Festival 2018. The two-week annually held cultural heritage festival convenes this year under the title ‘Fulfillment and Loyalty.’ – KUNA