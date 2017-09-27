Etihad pilot dies onboard

DUBAI: An Etihad Airways pilot passed away onboard a flight from Abu Dhabi to the Dutch capital Amsterdam, the airline said yesterday. “The pilot was incapacitated shortly after takeoff and a safety call was made before the aircraft was safely diverted to Kuwait International Airport,” a statement by the company noted. “Upon landing in Kuwait, a medical team tended to the ailing pilot but he was pronounced dead shortly after,” the statement revealed. The airline added that it was “deeply saddened by the loss”, extending its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late pilot. – KUNA