Erdogan congratulates Amir on Sheikh Nasser’s successful surgery

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call Saturday from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan inquired about the health of First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and congratulated His Highness the Amir on the success of Sheikh Nasser’s surgery. His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Turkish President and wished him prosperity and wellness.

His Highness the Amir also received a call from Ammar Al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s national alliance and Hikma front, to inquire about health condition of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. Hakim congratulated His Highness the Amir for the successful operation, wishing Sheikh Nasser’s rapid recovery.

His Highness the Amir thanked Al-Hakim for his inquiry and wished him lasting good health. His Highness the Amir also received a call from Dr Mohammad Bahruloom to congratulate him on Sheikh Nasser’s successful surgery. His Highness the Amir thanked Bahruloom and wished him lasting wellbeing.

In addition, His Highness the Amir received a phone call yesterday from Iraqi political leader Moqtada Al-Sadr. Sadr’s call came to check on the health of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, congratulating His Highness the Amir on Sheikh Nasser’s recovery and wishing the First Premier utmost wellbeing.

Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad also received a phone call Saturday from Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman to congratulate him on success of his surgery. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement Sheikh Nasser thanked Prince Mohammad for his call and wished him better wellbeing.

Furthermore, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad received a phone call from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad Al-Nahyan. In his phone call, Sheikh Mohammad inquired about Sheikh Nasser’s health conditions and congratulated him on the success of his surgery.

Sheikh Nasser expressed his sincere gratitude for Sheikh Mohammad’s phone call and wished him wellbeing, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said in a press statement. The First Deputy Prime Minister also received a call from the ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah and Member of the Federal Supreme Council of UAE Sheikh Hamad Al-Sharqi to inquire about his health condition and to congratulate him on the success of the operation, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations added. Sheikh Nasser thanked Sheikh Hamad’s phone call, the statement said. – KUNA