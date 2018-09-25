EQUATE’s world class achievement: 50m continuous safe work hours

KUWAIT: Continuing its industrial records, the EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals, achieved over 50 million continuous safe work hours without a day away from work case (DAWC) throughout its industrial complex in Kuwait. As the owner and single operator of several manufacturing units in Kuwait, EQUATE’s industrial complex annually produces more than four million tons of ethylene, ethylene glycol (EG), polyethylene (PE), styrene monomer (SM), propylene (PP), paraxylene (PX), benzene (BZ) and heavy aromatics (HA).

EQUATE Group Vice President for Operations Arnd Thomas said, “Safety is not only about having standards and policies, rather it is about a cultural lifestyle and a never-ending journey at work, home and everywhere you are. At EQUATE, safety is the number one priority that starts with each one of us. Our success in this field is not an individual achievement as it is an expression of our partnership and teamwork with the entire workforce contributing and working every second of the day to this success.”

For his part, EQUATE Group Global Environment, Health & Safety (EH&S) Director Mohammad Al-Shamary said, “Through an intense focus on safety, we have executed some of the globe’s biggest turnarounds (TA) while setting new milestones for efficiency and operational excellence. We look forward to continuing these accomplishments in all our locations around the world to keep people and communities safe.” In appreciation of this achievement by its personnel, EQUATE hosted a celebration that was attended by its leaders, employees and contractors in recognition of their contribution to long-term commitment and success.