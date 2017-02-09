‘Equal opportunities main challenge facing women’

Al-Sharekh calls for women’s representation in politics

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti women’s rights activist Dr Al-Anoud Al-Sharekh said yesterday that the issue of equal opportunities is among the most prominent difficulties faced by Kuwaiti women, calling for further women’s representation in politics. In an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on the sidelines of being granted the National Order of Merit by the Embassy of France, Al-Sharekh said that the biggest dilemma for women was the “lack of equal opportunity and the existence of a social difficulties,” especially some of the social norms that prevent women’s participation in public affairs.

Regarding future aspirations, Al- Sharekh expressed desire of Kuwaiti women for a larger representation in politics, adding that Kuwaiti women seek to be granted the opportunity to partake in the political decision-making process in the legislative and executive branches in a manner that satisfies the ambitions.

She expressed her gratitude for the honoring by the French Republic which was the culmination of work that extended over 18 years in the field of women’s rights, in addition to academic contributions to the civil society. She added that the award was also granted for her due to her contributions to Kuwait’s civil society and her books and researches written in English and Arabic, in addition to teaching in overseas countries such as Sweden, France, America and Britain.

She explained that her membership in public utility associations concerned with women and youth activities has contributed to the enrichment of her career, besides her being selected by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the future personality program in 2015. She noted that the march of Kuwaiti women is luminous and bright and is constantly achieving success, indicating that the award will contribute to highlighting the importance of Kuwaiti women more on a global level. — KUNA