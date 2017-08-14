Envoy urges Pakistanis to stand united, work hard

Pakistanis in Kuwait mark 70th Independence Day – Amir congratulates Pakistan

KUWAIT: Pakistanis in Kuwait marked their country’s 70th Independence Day yesterday. The ceremony was held at the embassy premises in Jabriya and was attended by community leaders and invited guests. Pakistani Ambassador to Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir told Kuwait Times that Pakistani people in Kuwait are well-placed in various sectors and are contributing tremendously to the welfare of this country.

“Pakistanis in Kuwait are well-placed in almost all sectors including in medical fields, as engineers, teachers, accountants and in construction businesses. I urge everyone to stand united, work hard and do their best in wherever field they are into. I am happy that Kuwait appreciates and recognizes all our hard work and contributions for the development of this country. We love this country as our second home. We should abide and respect their laws,” he noted.

According to the envoy, visa restrictions for Pakistani workers are still in place at the request of the Kuwaiti government for security reasons, although Pakistani family visas have been eased since a long time. The ambassador also lauded mutual relations with Kuwait and its people. With regards to visas for Kuwaiti businessmen and tourists visiting Pakistan, he said: “If Kuwaitis want to visit Pakistan, they’ll be given a visa within two working days.”

With regards to trade balance between the two countries, Dastagir admitted that Pakistani exports totalled around $180 million to Kuwait against $1 billion from Kuwait to Pakistan. “We are importing most of our fuel from Kuwait and we hope to improve exports to Kuwait,” Dastagir added. “Let us renew our pledge today that we will dedicate our energies to serving Pakistan and lead it to a high level of development and prosperity as envisioned by our forefathers.”

He lauded his country’s continuing improvements with regards to peace and stability of the country in line with the government’s vision of a peaceful neighborhood. He also cited Pakistan’s continuing economic growth, as Pakistan leads the way to socioeconomic development through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. At the ceremony, the ambassador also read out messages of his country’s president and prime minister.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, congratulating him on his country’s independence day. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables.

By Ben Garcia