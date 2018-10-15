Engineers Degree verification outsourced

KUWAIT: Kuwait Engineers Society has finalized an agreement with a Swedish company to verify expat engineers’ degrees. Head of the society Faisal Al-Atal said the company has been working in the Gulf region and is responsible for verifying engineers’ certificates in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

About the process, Atal said: “The engineer submits all his degrees to the company and authorizes it to make inquiries. The company then contacts his university to find whether he studied in its college of engineering, decides the period of his study and the subjects he studied as a first step. The second step will be to check the degree’s seals and data.”

He said the “the company will also provide us with information about the criminal record of every person who wants their certificate authenticated”, adding the fees will be collected directly by the company. — Al-Rai