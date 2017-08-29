Employment of non-Kuwaitis ‘according to the state laws’

KUWAIT: Employment of non-Kuwaitis in the public sector is done according to civil service laws and other relevant State regulations, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor affirmed yesterday. Hind Al-Sebeeh, also the Minister of State for Economic Affairs, was addressing the regular weekly Cabinet session, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, held at Seif Palace.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, reading the Cabinet session statement, said the ministers were briefed by minister Al-Sebeeh about reports regarding employment and granting special allotments to some non-Kuwaiti civil servants. Employment of the non-Kuwaitis is conducted according to the civil service laws and relevant regulations that give priority to hiring Kuwaitis and then children of Kuwaiti mothers, in implementation of the relevant Cabinet resolution, Sheikh Sabah Khaled quoted minister Al-Sebeeh as clarifying during the session.

These procedures are heeded by every-one, minister Al-Sebeeh said, stressing employment of non-Kuwaitis is always done according to the concerned laws. She also affirmed soundness of the procedures undertaken by the Ministry of Social Affairs and departments under its supervision, aimed at primarily serving public interests. The executives lauded minister Al-Sebeeh’s sincere efforts and the positive role she has been playing at the helm of the apparatuses under her jurisdictions and affirmed the Cabinet’s support for her so she may proceed with the distinctive efforts for serving the citizen and the homeland.

Dignitaries’ visits

Also the Prime Minister expressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people on advent of Eid Al-Adha. The session proceeded with the foreign minister briefing the executives about last week’s visit of the country by the Chinese Deputy Premier, whose talks with the senior officials dealt with boosting cooperation between his country and Kuwait in political, economic and trade spheres. During his visit, Kuwaiti and Chinese officials inked a number of accords and memos for cooperation in the oil, business, infrastructural and economic sectors.

The ministers expressed satisfaction at outcome of the Chinese official’s visit and expressed confidence that the ties with Beijing would be enhanced. He also informed the ministers about outcome of the visit by the UN chief to the country and topics he discussed with His Highness the Amir; where he had also praised His Highness’ role as the Humanitarian Leader. He had also expressed support for His Highness’ good-will mediation to resolve the inter-GCC crisis.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled made a presentation about outcome of the visit to the country by the Russian foreign minister, who affirmed Moscow’s backing for Kuwait’s efforts to resolve the GCC crisis and defuse regional tension. For his part, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense addressed the session about results of the visit to the country by the British Secretary of Defense and the Kuwaiti minister’s recent visit to Turkey.

The ministers were briefed about a recommendation by the public services committee on tackling some “obstacles” at the housing Saad Al-Abdullah project and South Al-Mutlaa venture. They also examined recommendations by a special panel on Sabah Al-Salem University in Al-Shadadiah. For his part, the Minister of Education briefed the officials about preparations for the new scholastic year.

Hurricane Harvey

In another development, Kuwaiti Cabinet yesterday expressed its heartfelt sympathies over the destruction that Hurricane Harvey, which has caused unprecedented flooding in the southern US state of Texas, left in its wake. In its routine meeting, the Cabinet said that Kuwait’s heart goes out to all of the victims of the catastrophic storm. Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 miles per hour (209 km per hour), making it the strongest storm to hit the state since 1961. – Agencies