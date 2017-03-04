Employer stabs Filipino maid during argument

KUWAIT: A citizen rushed a Filipina to Amiri Hospital with injuries she sustained after being stabbed by a knife. Security sources said the citizen told the hospital security authorities that his sister had stabbed the woman, a domestic worker, while arguing in the kitchen. The woman was summoned and further investigations are underway.

Fraud

A female citizen accused a real estate company of fraud after she paid KD 54,000 to purchase two apartments in the UAE, which never materialized. The citizen explained that after paying the money and being notified that the deal was complete, she travelled to the UAE to view the apartments, where she was told that the company had not paid the price. But this was denied by the local company in Kuwait. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Smuggling

A citizen was arrested on arrival from an Arab country at Kuwait International Airport with possession of hashish and some illicit pills. The man claimed to have mistakenly carried the drugs with him and had not intended to smuggle them. A case was filed.

Officer assaulted

A traffic police officer dispatched to stop reckless drivers from harassing and annoying others in Salwa had to fire warning shots in the air when the suspects, who had blocked a main road – endangering their own lives as well as those of others – gathered around him in an attempt to assault the officer. Security sources said the officer provided his colleagues with some of license plate numbers after the assaulters fled the scene. A case was filed pending further investigations.

Insult

A retired national guard agent filed a complaint accusing someone who had blocked his way in a Fahaheel lot parking of allegedly insulting the state’s leadership and policemen when he blamed him for what he did. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress. Separately, a female citizen working at Qairawan clinic filed a case against another female citizen accusing her of insulting her while on duty.

Family dispute

A senior citizen filed a complaint against her son, an army soldier, accusing him of shouting at her and threatening her during a family argument. The mother added that she was afraid her son might actually carry out his threats.

Suicide attempt

A 14-year-old Kuwaiti girl was rushed to hospital after she fainted at her school in Ali Sabah Al-Salem. Security sources said doctors found the girl had taken 16 food supplement pills. A attempted suicide case was filed. – Translated from the Arabic press