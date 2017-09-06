Embassy in Washington reaching out to Kuwaitis ahead of Irma

WASHINGTON: Kuwait Embassy urged its nationals in the State of Florida to be cautious about their safety as the “potentially catastrophic” Hurricane Irma is barreling towards the state from the Atlantic Ocean. Out of keenness on the security and safety of the Kuwaiti citizens and students living in the state, the Embassy urged them a press release to follow the safety instructions specified by the local authorities. It called on the Kuwaiti nationals to keep in touch with Kuwaiti mission in Washington and report on any eventuality via the embassy’s Emergency phone No: +12022620758 or the culture office +12023642104. -—KUNA