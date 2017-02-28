Electronic system speeds up issuing construction licenses

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri said yesterday that the electronic system of issuing construction licenses will end the bureaucracy and problems faced while issuing licenses. Speaking to reporters after launching the new service at Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality branch, Jabri said issuing a construction license used to take a whole month before, but now it will only take an hour through the new system.

“This new service will change the bad image people had about the municipality; that it is delaying transactions because of too much bureaucracy,” he stressed, adding that the service would be available in other governorates by the end of the year. Jabri said the system was already linked with the Public Authority of Civil Information (PACI) and the ministries of justice and of electricity and water, and will be linked with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry within a month. Kuwait Municipality’s Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi also spoke during the visual presentation made to launch the service, noting that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s praise of the municipality has doubled the responsibility on municipality officials.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi