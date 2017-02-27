Electronic passports stolen from Doha center

KUWAIT: Detectives and forensics department officers are carrying out an investigation to identify thieves who stormed Doha service center and stole several blank electronic passports, nationality certificates and modern equipment, along with a safe with unknown contents, a security source said. Further details about the incident could not immediately be known. The Interior Ministry started distributing electronic passports immediately after the national holidays at service centers around the country.

In related news, the Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that it would declare soon the conditions for issuing electronic passports for diplomats and holders of special passports. The ministry is setting up a website to publicize all terms and details regarding the issuance of these passports. A special center has been set up at the ministry headquarters for releasing the e-passports, Ambassador Dhari Al-Ejran, the assistant foreign ministry for protocol affairs, said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

By Hanan Al-Saadoun